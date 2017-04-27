360Fresh: Temi – Ginger ft Obesere

Temitope Rasheed, stage name Temi is a young and vibrant Artist raised in Bariga and eleko museyo Town.

Discovered by Mr Philip Trimnell, working for him at music Africa tv as a video Editor and content supervisor.His first studio experience was with oluking in 2005.

Here is his first official single with the great Fuji legend Alahji Obesere. Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Usman-Temi-GINGER-feat-Obesere-Prod.-SweetSound.mp3

