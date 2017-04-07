360Fresh: Thormy Juicy – 29 Lives

OTI Entertainment Presents thormy Juicy in “29 lives”.

29 lives expresses the frustration difficulties and pressure faced by young individuals who tirelessly chase their dreams for a better tomorrow. This is for the money chasers, big dreamers, and hustlers steadily chasing that. Thormy Juicy dedicates this to a close friend he lost in a car accident. This is definitely a banger and bound to cause a rave pretty soon.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/juicy.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Thormy Juicy – 29 Lives appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

