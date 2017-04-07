Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Thormy Juicy – 29 Lives

Posted on Apr 7, 2017

OTI Entertainment Presents thormy Juicy in “29 lives”.
29 lives expresses the frustration difficulties and pressure faced by young individuals who tirelessly chase their dreams for a better tomorrow. This is for the money chasers, big dreamers, and hustlers steadily chasing that. Thormy Juicy dedicates this to a close friend he lost in a car accident. This is definitely a banger and bound to cause a rave pretty soon.

