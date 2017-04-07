360Fresh: Thormy Juicy – 29 Lives
OTI Entertainment Presents thormy Juicy in “29 lives”.
29 lives expresses the frustration difficulties and pressure faced by young individuals who tirelessly chase their dreams for a better tomorrow. This is for the money chasers, big dreamers, and hustlers steadily chasing that. Thormy Juicy dedicates this to a close friend he lost in a car accident. This is definitely a banger and bound to cause a rave pretty soon.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Fresh: Thormy Juicy – 29 Lives appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG