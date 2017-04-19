Pages Navigation Menu

360Hawt: Bisa Kdei Ft Reekado Banks – Feeling

Bisa Kdei brings to us his much awaited collaboration with Supreme Mavin Dynasty’s label act Reekado Banks.

Just as the title explains, Feeling is one emotional song that will revive your love mood. The lyrics from both African acts, Bisa Kdei and Reekado Banks makes true love a good experience to feel.

Production credit goes to Pee Wezel.

Enjoy the song below.


 

