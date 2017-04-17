Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Hawt: DJ Spinall x Wizkid – Opoju (Freestyle)

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Wizkid kill the vibe, Just exactly when the street need the tunes of life Wizkid made the day with his old vibez. Here he comes trough with another freestyle tune which he was featured by DJ Spinall.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The sweet vibe tune is titled ‘Opoju’, and was produced by Killertunes.

‘Opoju’ is the second release of the day after he shared ‘Ghetto Youth (freestyle)‘ on his soundcloud page.

Much is expected on his coming #SFTOS mixtape scheduled to be released june/2017. While we anticipate the mixtape, Listen to ‘Opoju’ below and share your thoughts.

Enjoy!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Hawt: DJ Spinall x Wizkid – Opoju (Freestyle) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.