360Hawt: DJ Spinall x Wizkid – Opoju (Freestyle)

Wizkid kill the vibe, Just exactly when the street need the tunes of life Wizkid made the day with his old vibez. Here he comes trough with another freestyle tune which he was featured by DJ Spinall.

The sweet vibe tune is titled ‘Opoju’, and was produced by Killertunes.

‘Opoju’ is the second release of the day after he shared ‘Ghetto Youth (freestyle)‘ on his soundcloud page.

Much is expected on his coming #SFTOS mixtape scheduled to be released june/2017. While we anticipate the mixtape, Listen to ‘Opoju’ below and share your thoughts.

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DJ-Spinall-x-Wizkid-Opoju.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Hawt: DJ Spinall x Wizkid – Opoju (Freestyle) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

