360Hawt: Tekno – Be (Prod. by Sarz)

African #1 Pop act and Triple MG superstar – TEKNO keeps turning heads with great music and straight from the SARZ music kitchen, he comes through yet again with another potential fire tune – BE.

Listen as Tekno Praises the Industry Top artiste, Tekno gives respect on the Sarz Produced beat, and sure you gonna whine to the baseline.

This one is a sure banger! Listen up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Tekno-BE-prod.-Sarz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

