360Hawt: Tekno – Be (Prod. by Sarz)
African #1 Pop act and Triple MG superstar – TEKNO keeps turning heads with great music and straight from the SARZ music kitchen, he comes through yet again with another potential fire tune – BE.
Listen as Tekno Praises the Industry Top artiste, Tekno gives respect on the Sarz Produced beat, and sure you gonna whine to the baseline.
This one is a sure banger! Listen up!
