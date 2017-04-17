#369TVSeries: Fear the Walking Dead Renewed For Season 4 By AMC

AMC really wants us to stay scared for a little longer, with “Fear the Walking Dead” officially renewed for a fourth season.

Along with the renewal, the show has announced a pair of new co-showrunners, who will replace the departing Dave Erickson after Season 3. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will take the reins in Season 4, and TWD showrunner Scott M. Gimple will also come on board as an executive producer.

This news, of course, comes just a couple months ahead of the upcoming third season of “Fear the Walking Dead.” It’s not much of a surprise either, considering the series has been a consistently solid ratings performer for AMC.

“We’re very excited to continue the journey of ‘Fear The Walking Dead,’ and truly look forward to working with the talented team of Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, and Scott Gimple,” AMC programming president Joel Stillerman said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be joining Fear The Walking Dead and couldn’t be more excited to work alongside the wonderful team at AMC on this show,” added Chambliss and Goldberg. “We love this universe and are truly honored to have the chance to contribute to it.”

Season 3 of “Fear the Walking Dead” will premiere on AMC on Sunday, June 4 at 9/8c.

The post #369TVSeries: Fear the Walking Dead Renewed For Season 4 By AMC appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

