37 companies bid for NNPC fire-fighting trucks supply
No fewer than 37 companies have submitted bids to supply firefighting trucks to Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), a downstream subsidiaries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The NNPC stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division.
The corporation said that the bid would lead to the procurement of six firefighting trucks that would replace the non-functional and old trucks in its fleet.
“The public bid opening is part of NNPC’s avowed commitment to openness and transparency aimed at transforming the corporation into a focused, accountable, competitive and transparent organization, conducting its business with Integrity.
“The firefighting trucks, when procured, would reduce to the barest minimum, the incidences of fire outbreak in the 21 depots across the country,” it said.
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, the Bureau of Public Procurement and several Civil Society Organizations were on hand to observe and ensure strict compliance to due process in the exercise.
