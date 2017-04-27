37 companies bid to supply NNPC fire-fighting trucks – Premium Times
37 companies bid to supply NNPC fire-fighting trucks
No fewer than 37 companies have submitted bids to supply firefighting trucks to Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC), a downstream subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. The NNPC stated this in a statement in Abuja …
