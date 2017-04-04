4 dead, 15 injured, 1 arrest in Stockholm attack

Four people were killed and 15 injured when a stolen truck ploughed into a crowd of people outside a busy department store in central Stockholm Friday, police said, adding that one man had been arrested.

“Four people have died and 15 people have been injured,” Stockholm police spokesman Lars Bystrom told AFP.

One man had also been detained in connection with the attack, he said, but would not comment on media reports that he confessed to the attack.

Bystrom did not say if the detained man was the suspect whose grainy picture the police released earlier on Friday.

The attack was the latest in a string of assaults in Europe in which vehicles have been used.

In the worst such incident, 86 people died in the French city of Nice when a man rammed a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day last year. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

