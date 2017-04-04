4 gunmen kill newly sworn-in LG Secretary

Atakpa was shot when he was in his farm in his backyard at Ukanafun on Sunday.

His wife, Imo, who confirmed this to newsmen, said they went to Ukanafun for Easter service.

She said prior to the church’s service they decided to check on some pigs in the farm.

While she and the children were in the house, she heard gunshots.

When she tried to find where the sound of the gunfire emanated, she saw four masked men walking away from the compound.

The Akwa Ibom Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, also confirmed the incident.

Okechukwu said four gunmen shot the late council secretary in the stomach.

He added that he died on the way to hospital.

“The man was in his farm in Ukanafun LGA when four unidentified gunmen shot him,” he said. (NAN)