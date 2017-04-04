4 things grown adults should never brag about

Part of becoming an adult is realizing the difference between confidence and conceit. There is a line that separates the two, and when you were a child it was okay, maybe even typical for you to do so as a child, but as an adult it becomes quite abnormal and unsafe. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 things grown adults should never brag about.

Your Job

To be honest, majority of adults dislike their jobs, where they work and basically everything related to their jobs. They only get up and go to work to pay bills and feed their families. If you are one of the lucky ones and you love your job, where you work and everything about your job with its great pay, don’t chatter away to every tom, dick and harry about it. Don’t be naïve and expect the rest of the world to feel the same awesome way you do about yourself and your good fortune.

Your ‘Ride’

Sharing photos of the vehicle(s) you drive all over social media is more of what a teenager does in unrestrained excitement. What makes you an adult is your ability to exercise restraint where necessary. Aside being highly unsafe, unless you have enthusiast friends, you are likely going to be alone in your excitement. Avoid unnecessary envy and let the sense of accomplishment you feel at such a nice feat be enough for you.

Intimate Moments with your Partner

This is quite self-explanatory. As an adult is important to know when you are going past the limit and being childish with showing off your partner. Your close friends and family might be overjoyed and extremely happy for you, but the rest of the world might not care as much and be irritated or more inclined to be judgmental of the two of you. The best thing you can do is to simply enjoy your partner’s company and let them know how much you appreciate them.

Your ‘Night to Remember’

In your early and maybe middle twenties, bragging about your many escapades is nice. But as you grow older, it starts to sound childish and makes you seem like you have issues with confidence and self-validation. At a point in adulthood, your escapades become experiences that become lessons you teach to others rather than brag about.

The post 4 things grown adults should never brag about appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

