40 Nigerian deportees from Italy arrive Lagos

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—FOURTY Nigerians who were deported from Italy, arrived the cargo section of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, yesterday, aboard a chartered plane, Air Meridiana, with registration number E1-FNU at 8.30p.m.

The deportees were said to have committed immigration and criminal offences.

The deportation come barely four days after the United Kingdom repatriated 23 Nigerians for similar offences.

Yesterday’s deportees, who were shielded from speaking to newsmen by security officials, comprised adult males and females.

According to an immigration official, 39 of the deportees were returned because of immigration offences, while one, a male, was deported because of his involvement in drug-related matters.

The official further said that the returnee with drug-related issues will be handed over to police for further prosecution, while the other 39 were profiled by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

This is the sixth deportation of Nigerians from different countries in recent times.

