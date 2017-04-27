Pages Navigation Menu

$43m found in Osborne building belongs to Rivers govt – Senator George Sekibo insists

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator George Sekibo representing Rivers East Senatorial district has insisted that the sum of $43 million found in Osborne building, Ikoyi Lagos belonged to the Rivers state government. Speaking through order 43 on Thursday, the lawmaker explained that the Rivers state government had for a long time, initiated whistle blowing policy with a view to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

