$43m Ikoyigate: Osinbajo’s panel quizzes Emefiele, NIA officials

…Committee to submit report next week

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

For several hours on yesterday, the 3-man Presidential panel investigating the suspended Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke over the recovered $43 million at Osborne House, Ikoyi, Lagos grilled the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno as members also quizzed other unnamed top officials of the nation’s security agency.

Oke’s NIA claimed ownership of the huge cash that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC located and seized after a tip off from a whistle-blower.

Apparently miffed by the claims and its attendant embarrassment, President Muhammadu Buhari placed Oke on an indefinite suspension from his office penultimate week.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal was also suspended alongside Oke for his alleged unpalatable role in the management of the N200 million grass cutting contract in the Boko Haram infested North Eastern Nigeria through the Presidential Initiative for North East, PINE under his control.

“You know that in that kind of transaction, it is only one person that can give approval and that person is the President. The president must give approval and that must be in exceptional cases.

“The CBN governor gave his own account. You know it is one thing to secure approval and another thing to release cash, that kind of cash for that matter,” the source told Saturday Vanguard.

It was also learnt that some other officials of the NIA also appeared before the investigative panel to answer relevant questions.

Meanwhile, the Paper gathered that the Committee which was given 14 days within which to conclude their investigations and turn in their report would meet up the deadline.

By next week Wednesday, the life of the panel would have elapsed but the source stated that it was most likely to finish and submit its findings according to schedule.

“What I can tell you is that the Committee headed by His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is working diligently to not only meet the deadline but do a thorough job Nigerians would be very proud of,” the source added.

