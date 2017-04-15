Pages Navigation Menu

$43m uncovered in Lagos belongs to Rivers, says Wike

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has declared that the $43million dollars and other monies uncovered in a luxury apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, belong to the State Government. Consequently, the Governor gave the Federal Government an ultimatum of 7 days to return the monies or risk legal action. A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had on Thursday ordered the temporary forfeiture of the money-  $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000, uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos on Wednesday to the Federal Government.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

