45 year old man arrested for impregnating 13 year old pupil

A 45-year-old man who was arrested for defiling a 13-year-old primary school pupil is insisting that he did nothing wrong. He claims he had a relationship with the minor and that she was his fiancée. Ajangbadi Police Station arrested Victor Emmanuel, after they were informed of a pregnant student who was defiled by a man. …

The post 45 year old man arrested for impregnating 13 year old pupil appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

