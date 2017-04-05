5 die in Niger as women, youths clash over pigs

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—The killing of about 200 pigs by youths in Kafinkoro village, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, reportedly led to a violent clash that resulted in the death of five villagers.

It was gathered that the youths killed the pigs, alleging that some of the animals exhumed and ate the body of a five-year-old boy.

Angered by the killing of the over 200 pigs, the village women, who are predominantly pig farmers, mobilised and embarked on protest, which eventually led to a clash between the parties.

Vanguard reliably gathered that as the women were on a peaceful protest, some youths in the village also mobilised themselves and attacked them with dangerous weapons, leading to the casualties.

‘It’s a frame-up’

A source revealed that it was not true that the dead body was exhumed and eaten by the pig, adding that it is barbaric to kill their pigs and also descend on their wives, who he said are innocent.

According to the source, “after killing our wives’ pigs, they decided to attack our women and as human beings, we have the right to defend ourselves.

“Nobody can intimidate us in our village; we are very accommodating, but anybody who does not like our ways of life has the choice to leave.

“Our women have been in this pig business for over 50 years and they have used the proceeds to train their children in school. The community has never experienced this type of thing before, especially where pig exhumed dead bodies from the grave.

“It has never happened and so I see it as a frame up, because some people say eating pig is against their religion.”

At press time, the state Police Command was holding a meeting with elders of the community on how to restore peace in the village.

Meanwhile, a combined security team of police and Army have been mobilised to the village to keep peace.

