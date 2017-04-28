50 CSOs Give US 48 Hours To Explain Role In Nigeria’s Election

A coalition of 50 Civil Society Groups in Nigeria have given the American Government a 48 hours ultimatum to explain its roles in clear terms and the degree of their involvement preceding the 2015 presidential election in Nigeria and after, after revelations that the United States government, played key roles in the election, which produced the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group’s demand, is a reaction to the contents of a recently released book titled; ‘Against the Run of Play, by Olusegun Adeniyi in which the then President Goodluck Jonathan, alleged that the US, France and later convert, Britain in a triple alliance conspired to abort his bid to retain his presidency.

The civil society groups noted in the release, that the stakes have gone higher, with former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger State confirming that Former US Secretary of State John Kerry twice met with Northern governors, to elicit support in stopping President Jonathan, using the Northern executive platform.

They also wondered aloud, why suddenly the US, became hostile to a sitting government in the country, despite robust relationship, spanning a spectrum of collaboration over the years. But the group noted that this action was a climax of a litany of sustained subterranean moves to distance the US from the government of President Jonathan through refusal to sell arms and lack of effective support to fight insurgency, but hobnobbing with those whose body language was not in favour of ending the siege despite the fact it was happening under “their noses”.

“Again, we note that it is indeed shocking that America’s strong foreign policy stance against terrorism, Islamic militancy all over the world, will see them abandoning a theatre of that war in Nigeria, by sacrificing lives in tens of thousands because the man was not ready to dance to their music.”

The Group therefore said, it demands to know from the US authorities what is meant by “Interference in election, which they did in Nigeria, but actively accused Russia of same in the 2016 US Presidential Election. The group says it awaits a response from the US government, as it is prepared to engage every legal means, to get the details of the US government in the said election.