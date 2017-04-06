50 Nigerians Deported from 8 European Countries
Fifty Nigerians were on Thursday deported from eight European countries for committing immigration-related offences. The Nigerians were deported from Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Spain and Hungary. Their deportation is coming barely 48 hours after another set of 40 Nigerians were deported by the Italian Government, for similar reasons. The fresh batch of deportees […]
