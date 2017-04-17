$50m: Amaechi files N500m suit against Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s spokesman over ownership allegations

by Dolapo Adelana Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi has filed a N500m lawsuit against a former Aviation Minister Chief Femi…

Read » $50m: Amaechi files N500m suit against Fani-Kayode, Fayose’s spokesman over ownership allegations on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

