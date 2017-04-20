53 in court for attending gay marriage

Police, yesterday, arraigned 53 persons, who were allegedly arrested during a gay marriage, before a magistrate’s court in Chediya-Zaria, Kaduna State.

The prosecutor, Mannir Nasir, said the accused were arrested on April 15 at a motel and were being charged for conspiracy, unlawful assembly and belonging to a gang of unlawful society.

He said the offences contravened Sections 97, 100 and 197(a) of Criminal Procedure Code, CPC.

According to Nasir, “on April 15, at about 9p.m., a team of policemen, led by DSP Muhammad Lawal-Mashi, arrested and brought to the police station 53 persons.”

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their counsel, Yunusa Umar, asked the court to release them on bail in line with sections 35 (4) and 36 (5) of the Constitution.

Mr. Umar said the accused persons were detained for more than 24 hours, contrary to Section 341 of CPC.

He told the court that most of the accused persons were students in their tender age.

Chief Magistrate Auwal Musa-Aliyu granted the accused N500,000 bail, with one surety each in the like sum, who must be a blood relation to the accused.

He ordered that each surety must present two passport size photographs, valid identity card, bank account number, letter of credence from a traditional ruler, a 2015 utility bill and a valid GSM number.

The Chief Magistrate adjoined the case till May 8 for further hearing.

The post 53 in court for attending gay marriage appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

