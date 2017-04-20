53 passengers aboard Aero flight escape suffocation

As plane catches fire

By Lawani Mikairu

Lagos—Passengers aboard Aero Contractors Port Harcourt to Lagos flight yesterday escaped suffocation as the cabin was enveloped with smoke which triggered fire alarm aboard the flight. Though the cause of the smoke could not be immediately ascertained, the plane however landed safely in Lagos, its intended destination

Reacting to the incident, the Media Consultant to Aero Contractors, Mr Simon Tumba, said investigation has been ordered into the incident as it has been reported to the relevant aviation authorities

According to Tumba; “Unlike the stories being spread on social media, the management of Aero has explained what happened during flight NG316, which departed Port Harcourt airport on April 18, 2017 at 1608GMT, en-route Lagos, with 52 adults and one infant on board. They also commended the Pilot and the entire crew for the professionalism they displayed in handling the situation.

“There are different accounts of the incident with some claiming that the smoke came from the baggage compartment while others allude to all manner of unverified claims, but the management of Aero said it regrets any inconveniences the incident might have caused its esteemed passengers and assured it will get to the root of the matter.

“Although the Management led by Capt. Ado Sanusi, Chief Executive Officer of Aero has ordered for full scale investigation into the incident, preliminary reports has it that at 1645 GMT about 75NM to Lagos at 24,00ft, the cabin crew observed that the cabin was misty. This was reported to the Captain, who briefed the passengers accordingly assuring them of a safe landing in Lagos in a couple of minutes.

“Expectedly as announced by the pilot, normal descent was initiated into Lagos. While descending however, a passenger went into the lavatory, after which the lavatory smoke detector alarm came on. The cabin crew again reported this incident to the Captain and by this time the smoke was getting denser in the cabin.”

“Ready and armed with “Aft Cargo Smoke” indication in the flight deck, the crew carried out the smoke dispersal procedures and contacted air traffic control at 1655GMT, requesting for emergency support services and proceeded to Lagos, which is the airport with the full complement of emergency support. At this stage again, the cabin crew reassured the passengers and handed out wet towels to them as a precautionary measure for such incidents.

“The Captain also announced to the passengers to be calm as the smoke in question did not present any irritation or discomfort. The aircraft landed at 1703 GMT without any incident. Although the company engineers had carried out the routine systems checks, and reported all normal, Capt. Sanusi who has also reported the incident to the appropriate authorities in the country said another round of thorough investigation was ongoing.”

The post 53 passengers aboard Aero flight escape suffocation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

