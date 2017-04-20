59 robbery suspects paraded in Benin

By Gabriel Enogholase

Gerald Abisoye, 26,who was once sentenced for selling his father-in-law’s house in Benin, Edo State, was among 59 robbery suspects paraded by the Edo state Police command.

Edo State Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, said the suspects were arrested within a period of two weeks for robbery, kidnapping and cultism among others.

One of the suspects, Gerald Abisoye, 26, who was arrested for robbery and cultism, told journalists that he was arrested on the Benin-Agbor Road.

He said: “We were three on the road robbing motorists. When we saw policemen, others jumped into our vehicle and escape, but I was arrested.

“It was my cult members that put me in this. I want people to know that cultism is not good.”

He told journalists that he had earlier been to the prison for selling his father in-law’s house in Benin.

However, one of the suspects, Ibrahim Saleh 31, denied being a robber, insisting that he was walking on the road at Eyaen area of Benin when police arrested him, declaring him a robber.

The post 59 robbery suspects paraded in Benin appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

