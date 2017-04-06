6 Fire Disasters Hit Katsina Schools Within Days – Police

Katsina State Police Command has expressed concern at the rampant fire outbreaks in the state as no fewer than six fire outbreaks ravaged different schools last week.

The command, in a statement by its spokesman, Isa Gambo, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), disclosed that the fire disasters hit Government Secondary School, Batsari; Isa Kaita College of Education; Science Secondary School, Dayi; and Government Day Secondary school, Batsari, among others.

Meanwhile, the command had impounded a vehicle loaded with 488 rolls of Rolmex Tramol tablets (illicit drugs) and arrested three suspected members of drug trafficking syndicate.

According the police public relations officer, Isa Gambo, the suspects – Lawali Nuhu, 35, Saminu Sani, 37, and Abdulkarim Abdu, 36, all of Maradi in Niger Republic were arrested at Daddara Liman village along Katsina – Jibia road.

Gambo, who revealed that the suspects were trying to smuggle the banned drugs into Niger Republic through Jibia – Maradi border, posited that “the notorious suspected drug syndicate” had been operating along Nigeria – Niger border.

