Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

6 Fire Disasters Hit Katsina Schools Within Days – Police

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Katsina State Police Command has expressed concern at the rampant fire outbreaks in the state as no fewer than six fire outbreaks ravaged different schools last week.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The command, in a statement by its spokesman, Isa Gambo, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), disclosed that the fire disasters hit Government Secondary  School, Batsari; Isa Kaita College of Education; Science Secondary School, Dayi; and Government Day Secondary school, Batsari, among others.

Meanwhile, the command had impounded a vehicle loaded with 488 rolls of Rolmex Tramol tablets (illicit drugs) and arrested three suspected members of drug trafficking syndicate.

According the police public relations officer, Isa Gambo, the suspects – Lawali Nuhu, 35, Saminu Sani, 37, and Abdulkarim Abdu, 36, all of Maradi in Niger Republic were arrested at Daddara Liman village along Katsina – Jibia road.

Gambo, who revealed that the suspects were trying to smuggle the banned drugs into Niger Republic through Jibia – Maradi border, posited that “the notorious suspected drug syndicate” had been operating along Nigeria – Niger border.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.