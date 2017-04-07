7 dead, 136 missing in boat-mishap

No fewer than seven people have died and seven hospitalized in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi when a boat carrying 150 passengers returning from Malali Market capsized along River Niger.

The Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad, confirmed this to newsmen in Ngaski on Saturday.

He said that efforts were ongoing between fishermen and the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to rescue the missing passengers.

“As soon as we had got the hint of the mishap, we put a call to the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority to help rescue the missing passengers.

“All the people on board were missing, but as rescue and search continue wide and deep of the river intensified, 14 people have been discovered; seven died and seven have been taken to Ngaski Hospital,” he said.

Newsmen gathered that the accident occurred when the boat on transit carrying 150 passengers hit a branch of tree in the water and capsized.

Ngaski Local Government Area is two hours journey from the river where the incident happened.

