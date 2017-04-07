Pages Navigation Menu

7 Fulani Herdsmen Jailed for Life over Olu Falae’s Kidnap

Posted on Apr 10, 2017

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure on Monday sentenced seven herdsmen to life imprisonment for kidnapping Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and presidential candidate. The herdsmen had on September 21, 2015, invaded Falae’s farm, attacked his workers and kidnapped him to an unknown destination. The seven […]

