7 Persons Die, 136 Others Missing as Boat Capsizes in Kebbi State
Over seven people have been confirmed dead and another seven hospitalised in Ngaski local government area, Kebbi state as a boat returning from Malali Market with about 150 passengers capsized along River Niger recently. The Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad, confirmed this incident to the […]
