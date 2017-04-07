Pages Navigation Menu

7 Persons Die, 136 Others Missing as Boat Capsizes in Kebbi State

Posted on Apr 16, 2017

Over seven people have been confirmed dead and another seven hospitalised in Ngaski local government area, Kebbi state as a boat returning from Malali Market with about 150 passengers capsized along River Niger recently. The Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad, confirmed this incident to the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

