7 telltale signs your Smartphone has a virus

As far as you use your phone to surf the internet, it is vulnerable to being infected by a virus. However, quite a large number of people are unconscious of this as they download anything and everything.

Unfortunately for them, they do not have any form of protection or antivirus. Hence, some do not know if their smartphone is infected or not. jumia travel, the leading online travel agency encourages you to read on to discover the signs your smartphone has a virus. A virus can destroy your phone and your sensitive information may be stolen. The best shield is to download an antivirus.

Increased mobile phone charges

You did not subscribe to anything from your service provider but your phone credit is being deducted almost every second. In fact, you called them to complain but they are unaware of such deductions. This means a malicious app is removing your credit to make fake phone calls and send text messages.

Slowdown in performance

We tend to pay more attention to our computer than our phone. Your phone is a mini computer. So, when you notice an unusual slowdown in its function, it may be a sign of a virus infection.

Your phone contacts receive weird text messages

If your contacts call you to talk about a message you did not send, it means a malware has infected your phone. It is attempting to infect your contact’s phone by sending spam texts. You should scan your phone if this happens.

Unusual data consumption

For a malicious application to function perfectly, it needs internet. If your phone is connected, the virus will run uninterrupted. Clearly, the virus is using your data. So, if you notice a weird spike in data usage, it may be a virus. Switch off your data and search for the app consuming the highest amount of data.

Significant drop in battery life

Not all battery drains mean the battery is bad or it is time to replace it. It may be that some malicious app is using your battery for certain illegal activities.

New applications

You never downloaded an app but you notice it on your phone. You must have mistakenly clicked a link to automatically download the app. In some cases, you do not need to open the app before the virus infects your phone. You should delete it. In serious situations, you have to format your phone.

Undesirable adverts

Every time you click a link, an annoying advert pops up or your page is flooded with different adverts, it shows that your phone has a malware or virus.

