74-year-old US governor resigns over affairs with top aide – NAIJ.COM

74-year-old US governor resigns over affairs with top aide
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday April 10 after pleading guilty to two campaign misdemeanors amid allegations that he misused public resources to pursue an affair with a former aide. 74-year-old US governor resigns over affairs with …
Robert Bentley joins a growing list of Alabama governors who had trouble with the lawWashington Post
Alabama Governor resigns after sex scandal investigation uncovers campaign funding violationsThe Independent
Robert Bentley, Alabama Governor, Resigns Amid ScandalNew York Times
Bloomberg –KOAM-TV –Charlotte Observer –Daily Mail
all 521 news articles »

