74-year-old US governor resigns over affairs with top aide – NAIJ.COM

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday April 10 after pleading guilty to two campaign misdemeanors amid allegations that he misused public resources to pursue an affair with a former aide. 74-year-old US governor resigns over affairs with …
Robert Bentley joins a growing list of Alabama governors who had trouble with the law
Alabama Governor resigns after sex scandal investigation uncovers campaign funding violations
Robert Bentley, Alabama Governor, Resigns Amid Scandal
