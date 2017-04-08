Pages Navigation Menu

77-year Old Man Arraigned for Allegedly Raping 3 Minors

Posted on Apr 8, 2017

A septuagenarian, Francis Nwachukwu, on Friday appeared in a Jos High Court for alleged rape of three minors. Nwachukwu, 77, a resident of Angwan Gwada, Tudun Wada, Jos, is standing trial on a one-count charge of rape. The Prosecutor, N. Mbap, a state counsel, told the court that the accused committed the offence on different […]

