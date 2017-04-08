78,378 exam for entrance into Unity Schols- Minister

No fewer than 78,378 pupils are participating in the ongoing 2017 National Common Entrance Examination across the country, according to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu. The minister disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja during a visit to some centres in the Federal Capital Territory. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prospective students for the Junior Secondary School (JSS) I of the 104 Unity Colleges in the country sat for the examination organised by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

