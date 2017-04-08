78378 pupils sit for 2017 entrance exam into Unity Schools, says Minister – Daily Trust
78378 pupils sit for 2017 entrance exam into Unity Schools, says Minister
Daily Trust
No fewer than 78,378 pupils are participating in the ongoing 2017 National Common Entrance Examination across the country, according to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu. The minister disclosed this on Saturday in Abuja during a visit to …
20000 children sit for NCEE in Lagos State
