8 things you didn’t know about Jason Njoku, founder of iROKOtv

We have all heard about the man who founded iROKOtv, the online platform that offers its world-wide audience subscription-based streaming of mainly Nollywood movies; maybe not everyone. Those that haven’t heard of Jason Njoku can crawl out of the caves they have been living in now. Jason Njoku has attained celebrity status in the Nigerian …

The post 8 things you didn’t know about Jason Njoku, founder of iROKOtv appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

