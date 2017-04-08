8-year-old student dies in San Bernardino school shooting – The Boston Globe
8-year-old student dies in San Bernardino school shooting
The Boston Globe
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A man walked into his estranged wife's elementary school classroom in San Bernardino and opened fire without saying a word, killing her and an 8-year-old student before shooting himself in a murder-suicide that spread panic …
