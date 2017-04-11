A-Court didn’t nullify my election— Kogi lawmaker

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The member representing Ofu in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Dr. Friday Ali, has refuted reports that the Court of Appeal has quashed his election, saying it is untrue.

The lawmaker, through his counsel, Realwan Okpanachi (Esq.), said: “Contrary to the news going round, the Court of Appeal only declared the judgment of the lower tribunal a nullity, and consequently struck out Salifu Idachaba’s appeal, holding that it had no jurisdiction to make any consequential order or grant any of the relief sought by Salifu Idachaba and All Progressive Congress, APC.

“The report is a substantial misrepresentation of the judgment and order of the Court of Appeal, contempt of court and abuse of judicial system.”

“The airing of the said false news item left our client, his entire family and the good people of Ofu state constituency in shock, pain and confusion.”

