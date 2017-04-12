A JAMBoree of confusion
Registration for the 2017 tertiary institutions placement test, overseen by the Joint Admissions & Matriculation Board (JAMB), has gone awry and suddenly puts to shame the agency’s nearly 40 years of experience on the job. Despite projecting that over 1.7million candidates will write this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), JAMB’s new management prevaricated for…
The post A JAMBoree of confusion appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG