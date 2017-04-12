A JAMBoree of confusion

Registration for the 2017 tertiary institutions placement test, overseen by the Joint Admissions & Matriculation Board (JAMB), has gone awry and suddenly puts to shame the agency’s nearly 40 years of experience on the job. Despite projecting that over 1.7million candidates will write this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), JAMB’s new management prevaricated for…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post A JAMBoree of confusion appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

