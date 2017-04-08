A M Sadique Abubakar @ 57: Accolades For A Worthy Leader

It rarely is always that we get to celebrate ours for worthy causes on these shores, but the birthday of the nation’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has given impetus to that long bottled desire to rightfully accord him the credit he deserves. He is, after all, a worthy son, both of his biological parents and his country.

Since his appointment as the man to head to head the Nigerian Air Force in 2015, AM Abubakar has proved himself to be a worthy bearer of the torch and has led the illustrious Air Force from strength to strength, especially, in the face of terror, as posed by insurgents in the North-east and the threat posed to our nation-hood by activities of the Niger Delta Avengers, the IPOB and all other groups and bodies laying claim to superior objectives in their fight for ‘independence’ or ‘recognition’.

Today, the Nigeria Air Force is looked at with respect and belief in its potentials that it deserves the support of all and sundry.

>> In addition to all that Abubakar has led the force to accomplish while on the saddle, the partnership with the Nigerian Army to wage war on the insurgents of the North-east and other trouble makers within and without the nation’s borders has, beyond making the nation’s air force attack-proof, brought kudos to the man under whose leadership such was achieved.

Under him, the capacity of the NAF has improved to match the present time. Just as well, the force is presently partnering with some foreign air forces and credible aviation institutions around the globe –Italy, USA, Brazil, Russia, China, Pakistan, Egypt, UK, South Africa, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Abubakar, aided by his able deputies, has instilled confidence, readiness and an able attitude in the force, bringing about a re-orientation of the thinking and re-engineering the body language of the men and the women of the force. This has had a huge positive effect in the war against terror in the North-east and all over the nation; the force has been instrumental in efforts to stamp out insurgency and terrorism.

One of the most notable examples was the immediate and fast deployment of personnel and air assets to the Gambia to forestall peace and security following disputes arising from the outcome of the Presidential elections in the country. For the NAF, the need to fix the gaps is critical hence its strong advocacy for foreign support through collaboration and partnership with some foreign air forces and other organizations.

The curiosity to find out if the NAF advocacy and collaboration efforts with the support of the Federal Government are yielding any gain revealed that the force is indeed forging in the right direction with many dividends. Recently, the NAF acquired the Super Mushak aircraft fleet from Pakistan and is on the threshold of purchasing Super Tucano aircraft from Brazil, through the USA government nod. These developments are as a result of the professionalism displayed by the NAF in the conduct of its operations in the war against insurgency and militancy.

Through its collaborations and advocacy, the NAF is also on the process of acquiring many other new platforms that would boost its operational capability. Also, the NAF has concluded plans with a helicopter company to acquire some helicopters. It has similarly entered agreement with Egypt for the overhaul of the C-130H fleet and training of its technicians and partnership with Saudi Arabia as well as South Africa for the maintenance of NAF aircraft fleet. Many more gains to fix the gaps are in sight as the NAF collaboration effort with foreign partners endures.

In Nigeria, we are aiming to build institutions and not people, so that, in future, our nation can become more institution-dependent and workable for our good.

While building institutions, we must not forget the men who helped to raise such insitutions. Abubakar has been instrumental to the re-engineering of the force in the last two years; whether it is due to the good thinking of the president in appointing him or due to his ingenuity, it is clear that he has brought the force from a mighty long way.

Let’s celebrate one of our many gentlemen military personnel who has turned 57 today, deserves his accolades and is bound to get better with age…just like wine.

Kwagga wrote in from Abuja

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

