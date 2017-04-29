A man, a plan and exciting times in Oyo politics

Aside writing his column and performing other functions as the Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Debo Adesina has been very busy lately, delivering lectures and speaking to all kinds of groups. He has spoken on politics, journalism, development and education. However, no topic has generated as much interest as when he speaks on Oyo, his state of origin, leading to open talks of his interest in the governorship of the state, writes OLUKOREDE YISHAU

IN addition to running a newspaper house and writing his column, The Guardian Editor-in-Chief Debo Adesina has been very busy lately, delivering lectures and speaking to all kinds of groups.

Politics, journalism, Nigeria’s development, education and some other topics on which he speaks, however, have not generated as much interest as any topic on Oyo, his state of origin, leading to open talks of his interest in the governorship of the state.

When a group of professionals gathered a week ago in Lekki, Lagos for a brain-storming session on their home state with the theme “Making Oyo Prosper” and Adesina, the keynote speaker, delivered what read like a plan of action were he to be given a chance to lead his state, the talks of a political ambition were fuelled even more.

To the question, however, his answer that evening was telling: The governorship would be a great honour, a worthy errand to run for the people but more important is how to run that errand successfully, he said. And he went on to offer a few short-term, medium-term and long-term ideas on how to make Oyo work “for the consideration of whosoever Almighty God and our people back home may deem fit to wear the diadem.”

Certainly, evidence abounds that lobbies across all political and geopolitical divides in the state are already at work.

The excitement over the renowned journalist’s candidacy is said to be on account of what is termed the yearning for a breath of fresh air in Oyo State and the agitation by the people of his native Oke Ogun, Oyo North for a shot at the Agodi Government House in the spirit of equity and justice.

Many names are already in play even from Oke Ogun, apart from Adesina’s. The current Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, from Saki is one. There is Ahmed Raji from Iseyin, Remi Olaniyan, an engineer and former civil servant, from Igboho, Adeolu Akande, a political scientist, from Otu and many others.

Adesina, a native of Okaka in Itesiwaju Local Government Area, told the gathering that evening that “democracy allows the people to make an investment of trust in their leaders and service is the dividend they expect and even deserve in return.”

He lamented that a “corruption of this noble process” in Nigeria has made nonsense of democracy and the people not only often end up with leaders they did not chose, such leaders even turn around not to serve the people but seek only their selfish ends.

“Instead of the people reaping the dividends of a leadership, they are often saddled with overlords who not only deny them their rewards but actually steal same and use it to oppress the people even further.”

But, while it is alright to point out where others have gone wrong, such is useful only to the extent that appropriate lessons are learnt and put to use. “We cannot wish into existence the Oyo of our dream,” Adesina said at the event. “We cannot complain an Oyo of our dream into being. We cannot weep it into being. We can only roll up our sleeves, tighten our belts and get to work tirelessly in order to bring the Oyo of our dream into being.”

He then went on to lay out an elaborate plan of how to begin the journey and travel the road.

“Let no one be deceived,” he said, “in terms of cash at hand or in the bank, both the government and the people of Oyo State are very poor!”

“But in terms of the resources, mineral and agricultural, available for conversion into meeting the needs of all, Oyo can rival Botswana, one of the richest African countries, in comprehensive wealth.”

Marble, dolomite, tourmaline, tantalite, feldspar, quartz, agate, cassiterite, columbite, kaolin and coloured granite, according to Adesina, are just a few of the solid minerals available in commercial quantities in different parts of Oyo State. First need is the legal or constitutional framework that would allow the tapping of these resources for the state’s development.

An aggressive investment in this in collaboration with the private sector, giving them the kind of incentives that are irresistible should make Oyo win, he submitted. The plan included proven markets for the mineral resources and a list of international companies with interest in mining.

“The spectacle of a people so blessed but appear cursed on account of lack of vision should ginger anyone with a modicum of conscience to action,” he said in a tone laden with emotion.

He sought an understanding of the predicament of the government of the day which has little money in its coffers and therefore can hardly pay wages. “We can blame the government for poor management of resources when it was available but the truth is little or nothing is available for anyone to manage or even mis-manage now.” Of course, there should be no excuses.

Investment in infrastructure and creating the enabling environment for business especially relying on the state’s comparative advantage in agriculture will create wealth and jobs, said the journalist. “A state like Oyo needs a creative governance style or an economic management method that will enlist the people in their entirety and empower them to deploy their skills and creativity in productive ventures.”

Across the length and breadth of Nigeria today, he submitted, “the greatest need is a leadership with vision, ready to make sacrifices and seek the highest return on all the money in the public purse for the largest number of the people.”

First, according to him, the cost of governance must be reduced and priorities must change. “We must shift the gear of governance from doing basic things to the forward drive of positioning Oyo State for the future as a state of enterprise.”

Enough investment in education is a priority. Quoting the renowned development expert and economist, Jeffrey Sachs, Adesina said the key to ending poverty is enabling the poorest of the poor societies get their feet on the ladder of growth but they need certain capitals to do this. These include human capital, typified by a healthy citizenry with the skills needed for economic productivity, business capital like machinery for agriculture and industry, infrastructure like roads, power, water and other essentials of business, natural capital of arable land and good ecosystem and knowledge capital which is the scientific or technological knowledge for raising productivity and enhancing physical and natural capital. “The tragedy of Oyo State and many others in Nigeria today is that while natural capital is available in super abundance, the absence of the other capitals puts the abundance to neglect or waste as the case may be, leaving the government and the people poor.

“We have failed to invest appropriately and wisely in the education of our children to make them creative inventors, entrepreneurs or even skillful competitors in the employment market. We claim to build schools but what kind of schools? What kind teachers teach what kind of skills? We claim commitment to agriculture but in what order of priority and to what end.”

He told the gathering of a development framework to maximise the agricultural, tourism and solid minerals potentials of the state for making the kind of money that would in turn be invested in education and infrastructural development.

“A large portion of the cash and food crops produced in the state are still literally wrenched out of the land in the same primeval way it was done ages ago. Where some mechanised farming takes place, storage and a market are problems for the farmers.”

A comprehensive, government-initiated but private sector-driven agri-business plan which includes some of the initiatives abandoned over the years, he said, must be implemented.

Adesina also champions what he calls “Community capitalism model of development” in which “local systems of production, as part of a larger plan of diversified economic development can give the communities control over their economic destinies.” For this, he advocates the building of small, well integrated businesses in parks or clusters in select locations in the state where they can combine forces, share facilities and information to market their products. “The state would be expected to support this model by ensuring that the companies in each of the clusters or industrial parks have access to transportation infrastructure, storage infrastructure, power and lenient tax regime, among others.”

“When the appropriate investments have been made in agriculture in Oyo State and the people are mobilized to see and key into the future that awaits them, government should immediately facilitate an Agric Export or Food Crop Processing Zone especially in the Oyo North which has about 60% of the state’s rich land.” This requires a huge investment in infrastructure such as roads, dam and power, according to Adesina who also suggested a cargo airport which will be a necessity once Oyo becomes the kind of huge agric-industrial state it should be. Knowing the huge capital outlay this would require and the urgency of the task at hand, he submitted an immediate solution: “In addition to rural roads, build what I call ‘Oyo-Oke Ogun Freeway’: a massive expansion or reconstruction of the road from Oyo town through the whole belly of Oke Ogun, through Iseyin, Ipapo, Okaka, Ago-Are, Saki, Igboho to Igbetti into a multi-lane route so that it will take only a few minutes for any farmer with any produce to hit this Freeway from any town or village in the hinterland and this will make for easy transportation of crops from farms or processed agricultural products from the Processing Zones and to the Cargo airport in Ilorin for onward movement to the markets wherever.”

He called on the people to also begin an aggressive push for the re-activation and completion of the Ikere Gorge Dam “to make it achieve its original aim of providing hydro-electricity and water for extensive, industrial-scale mechanised farming with a view to kick-starting the industrialisation of the state.”

He also spoke of how the state can execute an urban renewal programme that will turn Ibadan into a model city with first-rate infrastructure. The state, he said, must also invest in the country-side to turn specially designated rural locations into well planned up-scale residential/industrial hubs with a view to decongesting Ibadan and other big towns like Ogbomoso and Oyo.

Then, the talks reverted to what his own ambition might be. But the truth is, any doubt about what this man wants must have been cleared by the details of his plan and his concluding statement to that assembly: “Power is meaningful only to the extent that it serves the people. Government House is the People’s House. Its tenancy must be opened only to a man or woman who will occupy it for the right purposes.”

It is still early in the day. But signs are emerging of what promises to be an exciting time in Oyo State’s politics.

The post A man, a plan and exciting times in Oyo politics appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

