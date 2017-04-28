A Promise Kept

Adibe Emenyonu writes on the kept promise made by the wife of Edo State deputy governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, who empowered a mother of triplets abandoned by her husband

One notorious habit of politicians especially in Nigeria is the intention to double speak. Making promises and will not keep any. This habit is more pronounced during electioneering campaigns when they seek for votes.

With this, it is almost unthinkable to talk about Nigerian politicians and other politically exposed persons in the corridors of power without the blemished insinuation or perception of deception.

Against this backdrop rightly or wrongly, majority of Nigerian politicians be they old or new breed, conservatives or progressives, carry this stigma of persons who build castles in the air and make bogus promises so as to attract votes and gain cheap publicity.

This is not limited to elected politicians alone. Political appointees, and their associates are also in the same league.

Little wonder when the wife of Edo State deputy governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, visited a mother of triplets whose husband abandoned her and the newly born, including two older ones, many thought it is one of those usual publicity stunts embarked to seek cheap publicity.

Even the beneficiary, Mrs Queen Ndukwe did not believe when Mrs. Shaibu first visited her and promised to alleviate her suffering.

She expressed the similar sentiment when the woman said in her words: “I did not expect that she will fulfill the promise she made to empower me after giving me some cash during her first visit.”

This goes to demonstrate that in spite of this dose of derision about politicians and public office holders and their associates, there however, seems to be some exceptions among the lot. One of such is Mrs. Shaibu

Sometime in February 2017, the deputy governor’s wife visited Mrs. Ndukwe whose husband, Matthew Ndukwe, a tricycle rider abandoned her after she (Queen) delivered a set of triplets as the couple already had a set of twins. The man could not cope with the triple dose of blessings. He fled.

During that momentous occasion, she donated cartons of custard baby powder, milk, pampers and an undisclosed amount of cash for the upkeep of the triplets and promised to empower Mrs. Ndukwe by setting-up a hairdressing/beauty salon for her.

The deputy governor’s wife made good her promise when she led some family friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 to Upper St. Saviour Road, Off Upper Sakponba, Benin City and presented to Mrs. Queen Ndukwe, a brand new salon store located at one of the ultra-modern plaza around– fully stocked with hairdressing equipment, beauty therapy creams/accessories, including electricity generating set and furniture. She also an undisclosed amount of money was presented to the mother of the triplets.

Speaking shortly after handing over the shop to Mrs. Ndukwe, Mrs. Shaibu said: “I feel very much fulfilled for this beautiful day because it is by God’s grace that the promise I made has turned out to be a reality. As you already know, the present administration in Edo State under Governor Godwin Obaseki, believes in empowering the people through its promise to create 200,000 jobs over the next four years. So, what you see happening here today is to teach Mrs. Ndukwe how to fish rather than giving her fish.”

She added:” I believe with this, she would be able to fend for herself and cater for the needs of the children, rather than depending on public spirited persons or groups for assistance. In addition, the rent for two years has been paid so that she will be able to save some money during the period to keep the business running. From time to time, I am going to send some of my aides to check on her and see how she is faring with the salon. I am very happy to see that the triplets have improved a lot during this period. You can see that they are looking healthier than they were when I first visited about a month ago. They have been under the care of our family doctor – a specialist pediatrician who is helping to stabilise their health condition. We are doing all these to show that we care and give glory to Almighty God for the opportunity to express love to others.”

To Mr. Matthew Ndukwe, the runaway husband and father of the triplets and twins, she counseled:” Wherever he is, I believe he gets to hear that God has used us to provide succour for his wonderful family. He should come out to join hands with his wife so that both of them can raise these beautiful bundles of joy that God has blessed them with. Who knows, the state government might be moved to engage him under its 200,000 jobs scheme. So he should come forward and take responsibility for his family.”

Responding in an emotion- laden tone, Mrs. Ndukwe, who shed tears of joy for the kind gesture of Mrs. Shaibu, expressed gratitude to God for brining the woman across her way.

She said: “God will bless you Ma, your husband and your family. I cannot thank you enough, but I know that God will reward you so abundantly and take care of your family. Whatever you touch will be blessed. God will meet your heart’s desires and promote you in your doings. You will go higher in Jesus Name,” she concluded.

