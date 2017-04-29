Abati pledges to write own book despite threats of boycott by Nigerian readers
The former presidential aide commends Mr. Adeniyi for writing “Against the Run of Play”.
The post Abati pledges to write own book despite threats of boycott by Nigerian readers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!