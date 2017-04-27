Abbas turns screw on Hamas by cutting Gaza’s electricity
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday decided to turn the screw on the Hamas group that has kept Gaza out of his control for a decade. Abbas’s Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA) told Israel it would no longer pay for the electricity Israel supplies to Gaza, a move that could lead to a complete power shutdown […]
