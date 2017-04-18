Abductors of Ondo monarch reduce ransom to N3m

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE kidnappers of the Oniyani of Iyani in Akoko area of Ondo State, Oba Joel Sunday Daodu, have reduced the ransom they demanded for the monarch’s freedom from N15 million to N3 million.

They reportedly turned down the request of the Oba’s family to pay between N500,000 and N1m. But the family source refused to respond when asked where the kidnappers wanted them to drop the ransom.

Oba Daodu was abducted on Saturday along Ose Oba Akoko axis of Ikare-Owo Road, almost the same spot where the Regent of Akungba Akoko, Princess Oluwatoyin Omosowon, was kidnapped about two years ago.

She was rescued by a combined team of Department of State Services, DSS, operatives and policemen, after two weeks in captivity.

A source in Oba Daodu’s family told Vanguard that the leader of the abductors put a call across to them, requesting that the N3m ransom be paid today unfailingly by 9a.m.

They, however, did not say what would befall the First Class Oba if the family is unable to raise the amount.

However, sources said that the assistance of wealthy sons and daughters of the community has been sought by its council of chiefs.

Also, an unconfirmed source said that elders of the town have requested for the assistance of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who in turn had pleaded with the security agencies in the state to ensure that the Oba is released unhurt.

The kidnappers had, after picking the Oba, requested for N15 million ransom.

The state police’s image-maker, Femi Joseph, said that the command was on top of the situation. Joseph said men of the command were monitoring the abductors, giving the assurance that the monarch would be freed unhurt.

He refused to comment on payment of ransom, saying the police was not aware of such arrangement.

The post Abductors of Ondo monarch reduce ransom to N3m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

