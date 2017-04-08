Abia Guber: Group Alleges Politicians Desperate to Influence Court’s Judgment

A pressure group, Concerned Abians in Lagos (CAL) has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen to be wary of moves by some desperate politicians in Abia State who were moving around the apex court with the aim of influencing the outcome of the appeal between Okehukwu Ogah and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, the Coordinator of the group, Chief Kenneth Uchendu said that the group was aware of desperate moves by some politicians who wanted to get justice through the back door.

According to him, a lady close to the CJN was recently approached by one of the parties to the suit with an offer running into several hundreds of millions if she could provide access to the CJN.

“While we trust the CJN, we are however concerned that these desperate politicians will stop at nothing in his desperate moves to get justice at all cost.

“We are therefore appealing to your Lordship to endeavour to alert your brother justices be aware of this desperate move.”

However, the group refused to mention the names of the so called desperate politicians whom it accused of seeking to influence the course of justice.

The Supreme Court had already reserved judgment in the appeals against the judgment of the Court of Appeal upholding Ikpeazu’s election as governor of Abia state.

The apex court fixed judgment for May 12 after Ikpeazu and his challenger, Ogah who are both of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had argued their respective positions before the court.

Before the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Justice Okon Abang had ordered Ikpeazu to vacate his office as governor. The judge also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Ogah with a certificate of return as the governor of Abia.

However, in a considered judgment the Court of Appeal set aside that judgment and found in favour of Ikpeazu. Ogah was dissatisfied and had appealed to the Supreme Court.

