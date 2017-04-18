Abia Residents Apprehend Son Who Beheaded His Mother

The residents of the Umuchagu Osokwa community in Osisisoma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State, have arrested a middle-aged man, identified as Christopher Nwajei, who beheaded his mother in the area.

It was gathered that the suspect who is an apprentice welder, had on March 29, beheaded his mother, Cecilia, while she was preparing dinner at about 7.30p.m., on returning from the farm. The assailant reportedly collected some of her mother’s blood and fled the community.

While speaking to a correspondent, a resident of the community, disclosed that the suspect was arrested in a bush on the outskirts of the community by a search party before he was handed over to police.

Nwajei, who blamed the devil for the action, confessed to have beheaded his mother because she told him that he is not a native of the Umuchagu Osokwa village. He denied collecting her blood for rituals.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, added that police are currently investigating the incident.