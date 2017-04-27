Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

'Abia serious about becoming hub of leather/garment products manufacturing'

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in World


‘Abia serious about becoming hub of leather/garment products manufacturing’ – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

'Abia serious about becoming hub of leather/garment products manufacturing'
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has expressed the seriousness of the state government to make the state and indeed Aba the hub of finished leather and garment products manufacturing, not only in Nigeria, but Africa. Ikpeazu said this Wednesday at …

