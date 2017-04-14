Aboru link bridge ends 100-year agony of eight communities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

OLD Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, penultimate Wednesday, practically, stood still as the joy of over five million dwellers knew no bounds when the national leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, governor of Osun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan, representing Lagos West, led other eminent personalities to commission Aboru link Bridge, Primary Healthcare Centre and other projects in the area.

The bridge links Iyana-Ipaja from Abule-Egba and Abesan Housing Estate on the right side. All commuters going to Abesan Estate, Ayobo-Ipaja, LASU-Iba and Okokomaiko can use the road coming from Sango-Otta, Ogun State and Abule-Egba. The bridge will have direct impact on eight communities such as; Agbelekale, Aboru, Abesan, Iyana-Ipaja, Ayobo, Ipaja and all the environments.

Aboru Community in Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area, LCDA, is located within the old Alimosho LGA, popularly called Tinubu’s country due to its political and numerical strategic strength during election period. Both Aboru and Agbelekale communities are under served, hard-to-reach locations because of their flood-prone terrains where dwellers were considered as endangered species.

Aboru community which shares a boundary with Abelekale has an estimated total population of 150,833 with 11,542 and 25,166 of these being women of child bearing age and children aged less than five years respectively. Over the years, the dwellers were always advised to leave to safer plains during raining season as the entire community devastated by gully erosion, would be enveloped in serious flood.

One of the ugly incidents that will ever remain indelible in the minds of residents was the 2010 heavy rainfall across Lagos that swept away victims killing scores, mostly children and women. Aboru was one of the areas hard hit by the incident which shocked the then Governor Babatunde Fashola, which spurred him into taking some efforts in the area of construction of canals.

The bridge and other completed projects in the area, was said to have been necessitated by the deplorable living condition of residents who had been cut off by the gorge between communities. The area where the bridge runs across was entirely a bush and was discovered by Governor Ambode during one of the numerous inspections of projects and he decided to construct the bridge.

Ambode’s vision was of an all inclusive governance and he felt that dividend of democracy must be delivered across board. This informed his decision to embark on the construction towards the following: Enhancement of economic activities, de-congesting the Agege Express Road, reducing travel time and suffering of the people. According to the contractor, the bridge was designed to last for over 100 years.

“It is a deck-on-pile bridge. It is sitting on piles. The bridge also came with some roads. For instance, Giwa Road was constructed. Aboru road was constructed. Also Ogunfisayo Street was constructed. Kasumu Street was constructed. The bridge which could have taken about three or four years was constructed within eight and nine months. The governor had to mobilize in order to ensure that the bridge was constructed within a short time,” the contractor affirmed.

Residents speak

According to one of the residents, Mr. Wole Adedeji, a civil servant, “Before now, the situation was highly terrible. It was indeed difficult connecting all these communities. Commuters had to go through Iyana-Ipaja before they could connect to their respective areas. It often created real traffic challenges because the road was impassable. With the construction of the bridge and other road networks, travel will be reduced significantly. Aboru has suffered so much in the past. In fact, Aboru was totally abandoned before Governor Ambode came on board.”

Alhaji Adewale Ojo, one of the community leaders who spoke at the event revealed that since the construction of the infrastructure, prices of property in the area have gone up astronomically. He said, “We really want to thank the governor for coming to our rescue. This is a place where we have lost our dear ones, children and wives to the cold hands of death due to the deplorable condition. A number of land owners have abandoned their properties. But now, we can smile again, Ambode has put smile on our faces.

“Though, it took sacrifice to arrive at this happy story, but today we can see the gain. No gain without pain. A plot of land that we used to beg people to pay N300,000 before, is now selling for N2 million and above because of the opening up of the areas. Shops are now springing up everywhere, petty traders have taken over the road as well.” Mr. Wahab Abdul, a property owner, told Vanguard that he abandoned his father’s property in Aboru due to deplorable state and hardship being faced on daily basis.

According to Abdul, “Infact, I never thought what happened here could happen in the next 15 years by any administration. This is a miracle. When I drove past the area after and saw the transformation, I had no choice than to return soonest. I relocated from Aboru about four years ago to my own house in Sango-Otta when the condition became unbearable for me and my family. Infact, am already making preparation to return here (Aboru) with my family.”

Mrs. Agbodade, wife of a prominent community leader and High Chief Akogun of Aboru, Chief Kehinde Agboade, who lost his house and property to the flood, recalled how her family became homeless. She said: “July 10, 2010, will forever remain in our memory for the wrong reason. The rain had begun about 10.00am and it was like a play when it continued till evening when the flood came calling. By that time people were already leaving their houses and moving up to the hilly side. Many who did not realise the danger, lurking around and who stayed a little while had to sacrifice their lives and their children’s. So many things were lost to the flood. Although many survived by passing through their windows and rooftops, a lot of people lost their lives.

“At Emmanuel Aina, Street, more than six people got drowned and at Alabe Okunola, not less than 15 lives were lost. A case in particular that was so pathetic was of a certain woman, named Iya Ibeju, who lost one of her teenage children. Her relatives have since admitted her at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) since she went into coma after watching her child drown in the flood.”

The post Aboru link bridge ends 100-year agony of eight communities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

