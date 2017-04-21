“About A Year Ago I Never Thought I Will Have A Reason To Laugh Again” – Teebillz

Teebillz was rescued during his attempt to commit suicide on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge in 2016, after facing depression from the breakdown of his marriage to singer, Tiwa Savage. Thanking God for being with him during his healing process, Teebillz in a post shared minutes ago via Instagram wrote; “When you are in a dark place, from …

The post “About A Year Ago I Never Thought I Will Have A Reason To Laugh Again” – Teebillz appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

