“About A Year Ago I Never Thought I Will Have A Reason To Laugh Again” – Teebillz
Teebillz was rescued during his attempt to commit suicide on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge in 2016, after facing depression from the breakdown of his marriage to singer, Tiwa Savage. Thanking God for being with him during his healing process, Teebillz in a post shared minutes ago via Instagram wrote; “When you are in a dark place, from …
