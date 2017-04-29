Pages Navigation Menu

ABS Ilorin FC, Katsina Utd To Lock Horns In NPFL U-15 Promises Tourney

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

After two weeks of non-stop action in the zones – Owerri, Oshogbo, Kaduna and Abuja – of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) U-15 Promises, ABS Ilorin FC and Katsina United made it to the finals, after emerging tops in their respective groups. 
ABS tested might with the likes of Rangers International, El-Kanemi Warriors and Rivers United, while Katsina United, FC IfeanyiUbah, Niger Tornadoes and Shooting Stars made up the second group. 
Having made it through the preliminary rounds from the four centres, the octet made it into the last group stage in Lagos, where ABS continued its impressive performance at the tournament, following a convincing 2-0 win over Rivers United on Thursday, with goals from Olakunle Olusegun and attacker Olasoju Jamiu, ensuring that. 
ABS FC finished atop group ‘A’ with 7 points from 3 games.
Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes bounced back to winning ways after defeating FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0, courtesy of Mohammed Umar’s goal. 
It was a disappointing game for The Junior Anambra Warriors, who were unable to build on their 1-0 win over Shooting Stars on Wednesday. 
Elsewhere, Rangers walked over El-kanemi Warriors while Katsina United secured their spot in the final of the competition, with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shooting Stars, who needed a draw to advance to the final. 
Katsina United would now face ABS Ilorin FC in the final of the competition, while Niger Tornadoes face Enugu Rangers in the third-place game slated for today, Saturday, April 29.
 
 
