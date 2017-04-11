Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi Matriculates 3,888 Students For The 2016/2017 Academic Session

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, matriculated a total number of 3,888 students on Friday April 7th, for the 2016/2017 academic session. The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Saminu Ibrahim, said that the Faculty of Sciences had 950 students which is the largest number compared to other faculties. Others included the Faculty of Technology Education, …

