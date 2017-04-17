Abuja AAMA conference: NIMASA eyes Africa’s projected N100bn yearly revenue

Nigeria is said to be eyeing a huge chunk of the annual revenue estimated at N100 billion that Africa stands to generate should the continent put its maritime administration acts together. This is said to be one the major motivations that emerged at the weekend for which Nigeria is hosting Africa’s maritime administration agencies in Abuja between April 19 and 20, expected to be declared open by Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Nigeria hopes to strike major deals with top maritime agencies around the world, especially from Asia, that would send delegations to the Abuja conference to help the country take more responsibility and earn more revenue out of the N100 billion that may soon be Africa’s maritime market share.

BusinessDay gathered in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, at the weekend that a survey had put Africa as capable of generating N100 billion per year if the continent could put its maritime administration acts together, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which is playing host to the continental body, might be eyeing a big chunk of this potential revenue.

Part of the strategy is said to be the hosting of the upcoming conference of the Association of African Maritime Administrations – AAMA (agencies) in Abuja, which NIMASA may use to state its readiness to take a leading position in Africa and bid for visibility in the world.

Confirming the ambition of Nigeria to go for the N100 billion estimated revenue, the director-general of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, told business correspondents in Port Harcourt on Saturday, April 14, 2017, that about 60 per cent of all ships heading to Africa go to Nigeria. He did not disclose the size of the revenue Nigeria currently earns out of this.

The DG said African heads of state have realized the power of the maritime industry and have resolved to use the sector to drive the African economy, hence the reforms that have been proposed and that may be ratified in Abuja to give flesh to Agenda 2063, which is a plan by Africa to meet ambitious targets in the sector.

He said the Abuja conference would look at the Lome convention of 2016, which seeks more instruments to boost maritime and to integrate diverse ways. “All African countries have realised that nobody will love and develop Africa better than Africa. Africa should no longer be servants in the international maritime arena.”

He said Africa is a huge maritime zone being that 38 of the 54 African countries are littoral states or are entirely surrounded by water.

Peterside, who is moving for reforms that would generate more revenue for Nigeria by reducing time vessels waste in Nigeria and reducing paperwork by over 60 per cent said African governments have agreed to a maritime agenda which would be executed by their agencies.

The DG said it has become worrisome that Africa is not moving its own cargoes or having a fair share of moving global cargoes. Africa now seeks to drive trade through a vibrant maritime administration.

Further on the likely gains of hosting AAMA, Peterside, a former works commissioner in Rivers and former federal lawmaker before contesting for governorship of Rivers State, said it would help reposition NIMASA for greater roles in Africa and launch the new NIMASA brand. “NIMASA will also reassert itself as a leader that controls ^0 per cent of vessel destination is Sub-Sahara Africa.”

He said NIMASA hopes to strike deals with the numerous shipping agencies, shipping lines and administrators from outside Africa and those in Africa that would grace the Abuja conference.

